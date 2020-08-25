CDAC C-CAT admit card to release soon: Follow these steps to download

CDAC C-CAT admit card: Download at cdac.in (Representational image)

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will soon release the admit card for the entrance exam for admission to its online diploma courses at its official website, cdac.in. The date of release of admit card as per the official schedule was August 25, however, the link is yet to be activated. The exam will be conducted online on August 29 and 30.

The admit cards will only be available till August 28, as per the schedule. C-CAT – the common admission test for the online diploma courses will be 90-minute exam containing 75 objective-type questions. For every right answer, candidates will get three marks and for a wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. The maximum mark a candidate can obtain in C-CAT is 225.

The result of the c-CAT is expected to be released on September 5 as per the schedule and online selection of courses and centres under the first counselling too will begin from September 5. There will be a total of three counselling rounds.

CDAC C-CAT admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link under ‘education and training’ (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Selected candidates will have to pay a fee to save their seats. The last date of payment of first installment course fee (Rs 10,000) for those selected under the first round is September 14. In case a seat is not accepted, it will be offered under the next round of counselling.

C-DAC conducts two batches (starting in February and August) of following post graduate diploma programmes of six months duration during the year. The admission to these programmes is done through a national level admission test named C-DAC’s Common Admission Test (C-CAT). The process is delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

