CDAC C-CAT admit card 2019 released, download now

CDAC C-CAT admit card 2019: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing has released the C CAT admit card on the official website. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit cards from the official website using their form number and password.

According to the information available on the website, candidates can download the admit cards from December 4 to 14, 2019. The C-DAC’s Common Admission Test will be conducted on December 8 and 15, 2019.

The C-CAT ranks will be announced on December 27, 2019. The PG diploma courses will be commenced from February 18, 2020.

CDAC C-CAT admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Student login’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new webpage.

Step 4: Enter the details asked like form number and password and click on submit.

Step 5: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details on the admit cards and keep it safe for future reference.

CDAC C-CAT 2019: Exam pattern

C-CAT examination will have three sections of one-hour duration each. The candidates can appear for one or all three exams. The exam will have 50 objective-type questions with four choices. For every correct answer, three marks will be awarded to the candidate and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Every section is for 150 marks.

