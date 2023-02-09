scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

CDAC to release C-CAT 2023 rank today; Where, how to check

CDAC CCAT 2023 Rank: Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their ranks at the official CDAC website — cdac.in.

CDAC CCAT 2023 rank to be released todayThe login page will open at 9 pm on February 9, the official website states. (Representative image)
Listen to this article
CDAC to release C-CAT 2023 rank today; Where, how to check
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

CDAC CCAT 2023 Rank: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will today release the CDAC C-CAT 2023 ranks. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their ranks at the official CDAC website — cdac.in.

Candidates would need to key in their application form number and password to login and check their rank. The login page will open at 9 pm on February 9, the official website states.

According to the official schedule, the ranks will be declared today and the process for online selection of course and centre will be conducted from today (February 9) till February 13. After that, the declaration of first round of seat allocation will take place on February 17. Candidates will have till 5 pm of February 24 to complete the payment of Rs 11,800 (Rs 10,000 Fee + 18% Service tax) for allocated seats through the first round.

The round of seat allocation will take place on February 27, followed by another list on March 9. This year, the entrance exam was conducted on January 28 and 29. Those who have cleared this will now be eligible to participate in the counselling process. PG Diploma courses will begin from March 17 and conclude on August 31.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 13:08 IST
Next Story

Anurag Basu to direct biopic on Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close