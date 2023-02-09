CDAC to release C-CAT 2023 rank today; Where, how to check

CDAC CCAT 2023 Rank: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will today release the CDAC C-CAT 2023 ranks. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their ranks at the official CDAC website — cdac.in.

Candidates would need to key in their application form number and password to login and check their rank. The login page will open at 9 pm on February 9, the official website states.

According to the official schedule, the ranks will be declared today and the process for online selection of course and centre will be conducted from today (February 9) till February 13. After that, the declaration of first round of seat allocation will take place on February 17. Candidates will have till 5 pm of February 24 to complete the payment of Rs 11,800 (Rs 10,000 Fee + 18% Service tax) for allocated seats through the first round.

The round of seat allocation will take place on February 27, followed by another list on March 9. This year, the entrance exam was conducted on January 28 and 29. Those who have cleared this will now be eligible to participate in the counselling process. PG Diploma courses will begin from March 17 and conclude on August 31.