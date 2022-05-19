CDAC C-CAT 2022 exam date announced: Check how to apply

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has announced the CDAC C-CAT 2022 exam application form will be available for candidates from June 21, 2022. Interested candidates will be able to complete the registration of CDAC 2022 for August batch through the official website — cdac.in.

The last date to fill the CDAC C-CAT 2022 application form is July 12, 2022. Candidates who fill the CDAC admission form before the last date will be able to download the admit card. The examination for the August batch is scheduled to take place on July 23 and 24, 2022.

How to fill CDAC C-CAT application form 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website — cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link provided on the website to complete the registration process.

Step 3: Fill the required details in the application form such as email ID, mobile number, date of birth (DOB), and more.

Step 4: Enter the required information and upload the documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee in online mode, and submit the application.

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

The application process for CDAC C-CAT 2022 includes registration, filling application form, uploading documents, and payment of fees. Candidates should ensure that all information provided by them while filling the application form is factually correct and free of any errors.