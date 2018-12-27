CDAC C-CAT 2019 result to be declared today at cdac.in

CDAC C-CAT 2019 result: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will release the result for CDAC C-CAT 2019 exam today. The entrance examination was held on December 9 and 16, 2018 for the admission in February 2019 batch. The candidates can check their result for Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2019 from the official website – cdac.in.

The admissions to all PG Diploma courses of C-DAC are done through computerised Common Admission Test (C-CAT). Every year, C-CAT is conducted in June (for August admissions) and December (for February admissions).

CDAC C-CAT 2019 result: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of C-DAC mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Education and Training’ section

Step 3: From there, you’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Click on CDAC C-CAT 2019 link

Step 5: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 6: Download your result

C-CAT has three sections and one hour is dedicated for each.

On the basis of the course/centre preferences entered by candidates during counselling process and depending on their C-CAT ranks, candidates will be given seats. The first counselling or choice filling has two rounds of seat allocations (Round 1 and Round 2) and the second counselling (choice filling) has one round of seat allocation (Round 3).

Candidates cannot lock the centre/seat allocated to them after the first round of seat allocation.