CDAC C-CAT 2019: Admit card to release today, download at cdac.in

CDAC C-CAT 2019 admit card: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will conduct the CDAC C-CAT 2019 exam, admit card of which are scheduled to release today, that is, December 6. The entrance examination will be held on December 9 and 16, 2018 for the admission in February 2019 batch. The candidates can download the admit cards for Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2019 from cdac.in.

The admissions to all PG Diploma courses of C-DAC are done through computerised Common Admission Test (C-CAT). Every year, C-CAT is conducted in June (for August admissions) and December (for February admissions).

CDAC C-CAT 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of C-DAC mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Education and Training’ section

Step 3: From there, you’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Click on CDAC C-CAT 2019 link

Step 5: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 6: Download and take a print out

C-CAT has three sections and one hour is dedicated for each. Depending on the category of courses opted by the candidate, he/she will have to either appear for just one test paper (Section A) or two test papers (Section A and Section B) or all the three test papers (Section A, Section B and Section C). The medium of C-CAT is English.

Every section in C-CAT will have 50 objective-type questions. Each question will have four choices as possible answers of which only one will be correct. There will be plus three marks for each correct answer and one mark will be dedicated for an incorrect one. , -1 (minus one) for each wrong answer. The maximum mark a candidate can obtain in any one section of C-CAT is 150