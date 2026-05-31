CCPA slaps Rs 7 lakh penalty on this UPSC CSE coaching for misleading success rate claims

The final order was passed by the CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, after a detailed investigation into the institute's promotional claims on its official website and advertisements. (Image: AI Generated)

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 7 lakh on IAS coaching institute Vajiram and Ravi IAS Study Centre LLP for publishing misleading advertisements and concealing material information related to candidate success in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE). The final order was passed by the CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, after a detailed investigation into the institute’s promotional claims on its official website and advertisements.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, the institute had prominently advertised on its official website that “8 Rank Holders in the Top 10 are from Vajiram & Ravi”, “37 Rank Holders in the Top 50 are from Vajiram & Ravi”, and that “more than 30 per cent of officers selected through UPSC Civil Services Examination are students of Vajiram & Ravi” every year — claims that drew lakhs of aspirants and their families into believing the institute’s full coaching programmes were responsible for these outcomes.