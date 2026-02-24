CCPA imposes Rs 15 lakh penalty on this coaching industry for misleading advertisments

In its final order, the Authority noted that the institute concealed details in its promotional material, particularly the specific courses opted for by successful candidates. (Image: AI Generated)

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 15 lakh on Vajirao and Reddy Institute for publishing misleading advertisements related to the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023. In its final order, the Authority noted that the institute concealed details in its promotional material, particularly the specific courses opted for by successful candidates.

Read | UPSC CSE: Steady rise in female participation, but still below 40%

Soon after the UPSC CSE 2023 results were declared on April 16, 2024, the institute’s website carried claims such as:

–Over 645 Selections Out of 1016 Vacancies in UPSC CSE 2023 From Vajirao & Reddy Institute

–6 in Top 10 AIR

–35 in Top 50 AIR