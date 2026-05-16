CCPA imposes Rs 15 lakh fine on two coaching institutes for deceptive JEE, NEET ads

The orders, passed by CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, found both institutes in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 – guilty of unfair trade practices and infringement of consumer rights, a consumer affairs ministry statement said on Friday.

Read More | CCPA imposes Rs 15 lakh penalty on this coaching industry for misleading advertisments

Motion Education had advertised a 91.2 per cent NEET qualification rate and a 51.02 per cent IIT-JEE Advanced pass rate, plastering successful candidates’ names, photographs and ranks across its website, YouTube channel, Instagram account and newspaper advertisements – all while promoting paid programmes such as its ‘Full Time Classroom Programme’, ‘Residential Programme’, ‘Nurture Batch’, ‘Enthuse Batch’, and ‘Dropper/Leader Batch’, The investigation revealed that a majority of the featured students had enrolled in “I-Eklavya (Online)” – a course offered free of cost to selected students through a test and interview process. None of the advertisements mentioned this.