Board exams 2020: From CBSE, WBCHSE to Maharashtra SSC, check list of postponed exams and revised dates updates

Board Exams 2020: The coronavirus pandemic has led to postponement of most of the state and both central board exams. A few boards including West Bengal, Karnataka among others have decided to go ahead with their schedule. Some boards have also announced the revised exam dates of the pending class 10 or class 12 exams.

If you are one among the lakhs of students appearing for the boards, here is a look at what each board is doing, their latest announcements and other details –

Punjab Board PSEB: The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) has announced the revised dates of the exams it had postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The two class 5 exams, which remain pending, will be held on April 1 (Hindi/Urdu) and April 3 (maths). The pending exams for class 10 will be held from April 3 to 23 and class 12 will be held from April 3 to 18.

Rajasthan Board BSER: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has postponed class 10 and 12 board exams 2020 till further notice. There is no timeline as to when the new dates will be announced.

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed Board examinations scheduled from March 19 to March 31 on the orders of HRD Ministry. The revised dates will be announced post March 31.

CISCE: After saying that the exams will be conducted as per schedule, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has postponed ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) examinations scheduled to end on March 31. These exams are expected to be held by second week of April, however, official dates will be announced on March 31 after assessing situation.

Meanwhile, the board has also asked its teachers and evaluators to check the answer scripts from home. A detailed procedure had been shared by the board to ensure it is carried out effectively.

UP Board UPMSP: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had conducted its exams amid initial stages of coronavirus outbreak in India. The evaluation process for the UP Board exams has been affected. The evaluation process is postponed till April 2, this is expected to delay the UP Board result.

Telanagana SSC: The Directorate of Government Examination to postpone SSC exams. It is likely that the class 10 or SSC exams will be conducted from March 31 to April 6, however, the final decision will be announced on March 30. As per the earlier schedule, the Telangana SSC exams were to be conducted till April 6.

Maharashtra Board: After facing a lot of criticism, the Maharashtra Board has now decided to postpone the last SSC exam which was scheduled to be held on March 23. Earlier, class 10 exams are going as per schedule. Admission to PUC or college is on the basis of SSC score and hence the exam is deemed important. As many as 17,6500 students from nine centres in the state were to appear for the remaining two papers on Saturday and Monday. While the exam on Saturday was held as per schedule, the one on Monday has been postponed.

West Bengal Board: WBCHSE has asked the examiners to “take extra precaution with answer scripts of HS exam 2020 during transit to and from the head examiners’ place. After saying that since “only four papers are left” hence the exams will be held as per schedule, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has on March 21 announced to postpone the exams and new dates will be released after April 15.

Kerala Board: The Kerala Secondary education Board had allowed students to carry sanitisers and masks in the exam halls, however, since the further spread of the virus, the board has decided to reschedule the ongoing SSLC exams. Now the exams will be held in April, the dates are yet to be declared.

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will conduct the SSLC examinations as scheduled from March 29. The board said that all precautions have been adopted and hence the exams will not be an aid in transmission on coronavirus.

Goa Board: The Goa Secondary and Higher Secondary Board of Examination has announced to postpone the HSSC exams from March 21 onward further. The SSC exams, scheduled to be held from April 2, have also been discontinued till further notice. The board has also cancelled the assessment camp of HSSC at Panjim and Margoa.

