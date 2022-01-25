CBSE Term-1 results 2022: Board warns students against misleading news on result date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared a notice on fake news being circulated on Class 10, 12 term-1 results. The board has clarified that no result declaration date has been announced yet.

The fake notice states that the CBSE Term-1 results will be announced on Jan 25, 2022 at 2 pm. The board has issued a statement stating that this information is fake.

CBSE term-1 exams for class 10 were conducted between November 30 and December 11, 2021. Class 12 exams were conducted between December 1 and December 22, 2021. The results for both the classes are expected to be announced soon.

The term-1 exams were conducted in the respective schools in an offline mode. The board clearly stated that no student will fail or pass according to the scores obtained in the first term. The final result will be computed on the basis of scores in both the terms, at the end of the academic year.