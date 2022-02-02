CBSE warns students against fake term 2 board exam date sheet

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice against a fake exam date sheet that is doing rounds on various social media platforms. The exam date sheet for CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 is awaited for classes 10 and 12. Some people took the advantage of this and misused the opportunity by developing and releasing a fake date sheet and notice on social media platforms.

As the fake circular started spreading on Twitter, CBSE had to issue a clarification in form of an image on the official social media accounts.

As of now, there is no official notification related to the date sheet of CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 for classes 10 and 12. Students are advised to log on to official CBSE websites — cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in — to check the latest updates and circulars.

Once the date sheet is finalised, CBSE will release the dates on these official websites and on official social media accounts. Any other information found on any other source should be first cross-checked with the CBSE official websites and social media accounts. Students can also reach out to their school officials to confirm about any new information that they hear about term 1 result or term 2 exam date sheet.