CBSE waives off exam fee of Class 10, 12 students who lost parents due to Covid-19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to waive off the exam fee as well as the registration fee of students who lost parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The provision has been rolled out as a special measure for the academic session 2021-22.

In its notification, CBSE stated “CBSE as a special measure for the academic session 2021-22, has decided that neither examination fees nor the registration fee will be charged by the board from the students(s) who have lost parents, or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to Covid-19 pandemic.”

CBSE has directed the schools to provide the details of such students while submitting the list of candidates (LOC). Since the central board has decided to bi-furcate the term into two, the first-term examinations will be conducted in November-December. Thus, the board has instructed all the schools and principals to submit the LOC by September 30.

Schools in India will have to pay Rs 1500 as application fees per candidate for 5 subjects and schools outside India will have to pay Rs 10000 per candidate for 5 subjects. Rs 1200 will have to be paid by schools in India for 5 subjects for SC/ST candidates of government schools of Delhi. Rs 300 will be charged for additional/ optional subjects per candidate for schools in India. For schools outside India, Rs 2000 will be charged for additional/ optional subjects per candidate.