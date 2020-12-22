Pokhriyal’s interaction with teachers LIVE UPDATES: Announcement on board exams 2021 likely

Pokhriyal's webinar with teacher begins. Designed by Gargi Singh/ gettyimages.in

Ramesh Pokhriyal’s interaction with teachers LIVE UPDATES: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is set to interact with teachers on Tuesday. The webinar is scheduled at 4 pm. The minister will be discussing the upcoming board exams and is likely to make a major announcement regarding the dates.

In his earlier interaction, the minister had said that further cut in syllabus of board exams cannot be ruled out. He also said that there could be an alternative to practical exams owing to the pandemic. He said it was not mandatory to follow the earlier timetable and the examination schedule could be postponed. Further announcements on these lines is expected today.

“My dear #Teachers, I will be going live on December 22 at 4 pm to talk to you about the upcoming board #exams. Do tune in and share your concerns with me. #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” the minister tweeted. Teachers, parents, students, and other stakeholders were asked to post their queries with the hashtag ‘#EducationMinisterGoesLive‘.