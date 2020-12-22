Pokhriyal’s interaction with teachers LIVE UPDATES: Announcement on board exams 2021 likely

Ramesh Pokhriyal’s interaction with teachers LIVE UPDATES: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is set to interact with teachers on Tuesday. The webinar is scheduled at 4 pm. The minister will be discussing the upcoming board exams and is likely to make a major announcement regarding the dates.
In his earlier interaction, the minister had said that further cut in syllabus of board exams cannot be ruled out. He also said that there could be an alternative to practical exams owing to the pandemic. He said it was not mandatory to follow the earlier timetable and the examination schedule could be postponed. Further announcements on these lines is expected today.
“My dear #Teachers, I will be going live on December 22 at 4 pm to talk to you about the upcoming board #exams. Do tune in and share your concerns with me. #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” the minister tweeted. Teachers, parents, students, and other stakeholders were asked to post their queries with the hashtag ‘#EducationMinisterGoesLive‘.
The Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had asked stakeholders to send their queries as well as suggestions by tweeting to him with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive, during his earlier interactions, too the minister had answered multiple queries raised by stakeholders including students and parents. The same is expected today.
Several tweets have been filed under the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoes Live wherein students have asked the minister to postpone the board exams.
The Education Minister through video messages had invited suggestions from teachers, academicians, and other stakeholders on how to conduct the board exams during the pandemic. He said that he would discuss their suggestions during the live discussion to begin soon today.
While inviting teachers to listen to the address and raise queries if any regarding the upcoming board exams, the Minister of Education said that teachers have converted the obstacles into opportunities. He said that teachers with their unique methods have reached remote areas during the pandemic and ensured that education does not stop.
Since the entire academic session has been postponed, recently, the JEE Main exams have also announced to be held in February instead of January, it is being expected that the board exams will also be postponed, however, there is no official confirmation. To ease the difficulties faced by students, the syllabus for both central and state-level boards (mostly) have announced syllabus cuts. CBSE, for instance, has announced to reduce 30 per cent syllabus owing to the pandemic and subsequent reduction in instructional hours.
Pokhriyal had also said during last live interaction that the class 10 and 12 board exam dates were being discussed and it will be announced "soon" based on the feedback from stakeholders. After the statement, it is being expected that the minister would give some information related to exam dates today.
During his last interaction, the minister had given a hint on several changes for the upcoming exams. On a query relating to cancellation or postponement of practical exams for students in board classes, the Minister had said that in case of students are not able to do practical in classes before the examinations alternatives to practical examinations will be explored. He is expected to talk about these issues in detail today.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a virtual interacts with teachers today. The interaction will go live at 4 pm and stakeholders can ask questions by using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. During the interaction, Pokhriyal will respond to queries raised by stakeholders.