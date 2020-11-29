How to prepare for board exams amid pandemic

CBSE, CISCE and state boards have announced syllabus cuts. ( Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational)

Both classes 10 and 12 board exams are considered very critical in a students’ scholastic life. Since it is evaluated by external examiners, most students end up taking undue pressure despite knowing the curriculum. This year, due to the pandemic and hardly any classes being held on-campus, students are worrisome about board exams. However, there is a key to crack the boards. If students start the preparation with the right planning and organisation, they may gain some confidence. Here are some points guiding examinees to better board examination planning.

Devise a plan It is imperative to lay out a monthly, weekly, and daily planner right from the beginning consisting of details about the topic that has to be covered by self-study in the desired amount of time. Calendaring helps the students track and use time effectively and efficiently. One should also bear in mind that the plan should be realistic, doable, and customised according to one’s capacity.

There is an aphorism, “If you are persistent you will get it and if you are consistent you will keep it”. Only coming out with a perfect planner would not do, the key is to stick to it and give in constant efforts throughout the academic year. Consistency builds a routine and study pattern. All the reading and learning is best done when one’s mind is focused. Distant yourself from every distraction during the study hours. In order to improve concentration students can pursue meditation and deep breathing techniques.

Develop a learning style: We all are different and so are our learning styles. Thus, it is necessary to identify the suitable learning style that helps one in comprehending the subject better. The Visual, Auditory, Reading/Writing, and Kinesthetic (VARK) model could be of help. For instance, students who have a visual learning style can look at video lectures or make notes using more flowcharts and diagrams, while those who are more receptive to audio can speak aloud while learning, self-explain, and listen to related audio clips.

It is also necessary to figure out the appropriate time for self-studies when one’s concentration is at its peak. Some people are early birds and prefer studying in the morning while there are those who find it comfortable to pull an all-nighter. Studying at the time when an individual can easily grasp and concentrate may increase productivity.

Smart Work: Smart work and hard work should go hand-in-hand. Being well-versed with subject is necessary but not sufficient. A student must by heart understand the paper pattern and prepare accordingly. If paper pattern states that more case studies and value-based questions will be given, prepare, and practice them more.

Taking breaks: Taking breaks is extremely essential. Breaks gives our brain an opportunity to rest, henceforth preventing study fatigue. During the breaks, the hobbies can be worked upon. Doing something we love refreshes our mind. People can also listen to music, watch a show, eat or take a nap during a break.

Time management: Taking time-constrained tests/practice papers is essential. It accustoms the students to give exams under pressure and can significantly bring an improvement in writing speed. Do as many practice papers as possible for it will spike up your confidence.

— The author is a content researcher and developer at Twin Win.

