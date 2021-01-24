scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 24, 2021
CBSE, university toppers to witness Republic Day parade from PM’s box

The education ministry also organised various virtual events for school students from essay, quiz, poetry competition in both Hindi and English languages. The events will be concluded on January 30

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2021 8:57:50 pm
R Day 1200The toppers will witness the Republic Day parade from Prime Minister's box. Representational/ Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

The toppers of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 exams, universities will be provided an opportunity to witness the Republic Day parade on January 26 from Prime Minister’s box.

The Ministry of Education in his tweet mentioned, “Happy to share that meritorious students across the country will be given a chance to witness the #RepublicDay2021 parade from the Prime Minister’s Box. They will also have a chance to meet and interact with the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.” The students will also be felicitated with certificates of appreciation.

The Education Ministry also organised various virtual events for school students from essay, quiz, poetry competitions in both Hindi and English languages. The events will be concluded on January 30.

The pandemic has led to several changes in the way Republic Day celebrations will be held. While gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men will be missing, the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000 from around 1.25 lakh last year

