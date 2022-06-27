CBSE, UNICEF, YuWaah join hands to promote skill-based learning

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has joined hands with UNICEF and YuWaah to work together on life skills development, career guidance, as well as enabling access and engagement of students in volunteering opportunities.

Through this partnership, the organisations will now roll-out the Passport to Earning (P2E) initiative for CBSE students, wherein they will be upskilled with key 21st century skills mapped to CBSE’s employability skills curriculum. On the basis of this pilot run, the initiative will then be extended to students all over the country, in addition to teacher training and capacity building to enable the same.

This initiative has been launched in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) and CBSE’s ongoing initiative of Handbook on 21st Century Skills and Employability Skills coursework. Experts wish to move away from rote learning and promote the importance of skills in students.

“It also recommends instilling skills in students, right from the school level. Passport to Earning is one of the initiatives supported by the Board towards achieving this goal. In time, we may explore integrating P2E with the Skill Hubs Initiative of the Govt. of India. We, at CBSE, welcome this initiative as it would provide our students an opportunity to learn 21st century skills, which are very relevant in current times, and which will help in shaping them into productive citizens in the future,” said Nidhi Chhibber, Chairperson, CBSE.