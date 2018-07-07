UGC NET July 2018 tomorrow, check banned items and important instructions

UGC NET July 2018: The exam will be conducted tomorrow, on July 8. The exam will be conducted tomorrow, on July 8.

UGC NET July 2018: The National Eligibility Test (NET) is all set to be conducted tomorrow, on Sunday July 8, by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Those who will clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. NET will be conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities. This year for the first time, instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2 – paper 1 and paper 2. By now, all the candidates might have completed their revision and must be gearing up for tomorrow’s exam. There are certain rules and instructions which they are supposed to follow which have been mentioned below. Kindly go through the same and take a strict note.

Don’t touch new topics: Do not try to study any leftover topic or a new topic a day before the exam. If required just go through your footnotes, if any, or revise only the important points which I might have jotted down. Starting a new topic will only lead to confusion, which might affect your performance the next day.

Admit card: This is the most important document which candidates need to carry inside the examination hall. The admit card contains details such as roll number, examination venue, exam duration, name and other important information. If one fails to bring the same, he/she will not be allowed to appear for the exam. The candidates should also bring a photo identity card. Keep your hall ticket in your bag a night before the same so that no time is wasted in searching for the same tomorrow.

Examination venue: Jot down the address of your examination centre on a small piece of paper which you may carry till you reach the same. Do this before leaving your house so that incase you’re not familiar with the routes, you may inquire about the written address and find it. You may also keep a track of the route through google maps on your cell.

Reach on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue earlier than reaching late due to traffic or any other issues and missing out giving the paper. Frisking will be done properly at the main entry gate of the exam center in order to ensure fair conduct of examination. The candidates are required to report at the center 2 hrs 30 minutes prior to commencement of examination for the process.

Watches not allowed: Candidates should note that a wall clock will be put in all the examination halls/rooms to keep an eye on time. Hence, the candidates are not allowed to wear any type of watch in the hall/room.

Items banned: Possession of certain items may result in disqualification of the candidates. The use of calculators of log tables is not allowed permitted. Other banned items include — mobile phones, pagers, electronic devices, bits of paper, books/note books etc. Those found in possession of any of these items will be treated as practicing unfair means and his/her result will not be declared.

Stay positive: Maintain a positive attitude and have faith in your preparation and efforts. Do not overthink about the topics you haven’t touched. Just focus on what you have prepared and attempt the paper in the best possible manner you can.

