CBSE UGC NET: Female aspirant faces harassment for wearing jumpsuit, refused entry

CBSE UGC NET: “I was first verbally shamed for my choice of clothes by a DPS Siliguri teacher. I have worn a particular jumpsuit to almost all the exams as I feel relaxed in this attire,” said Tirna Sengupta, who is pursuing M.A English from DU (Representational Image) CBSE UGC NET: “I was first verbally shamed for my choice of clothes by a DPS Siliguri teacher. I have worn a particular jumpsuit to almost all the exams as I feel relaxed in this attire,” said Tirna Sengupta, who is pursuing M.A English from DU (Representational Image)

CBSE UGC NET: In another dress code mess, a UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) aspirant was allegedly harassed by the invigilators of the Delhi Public School, Siliguri for wearing a jumpsuit during the exam held on July 8. Tirna Sengupta, a Delhi University student, was told by the school staff that her dress is ‘indecent’ and she should return home. “I was first verbally shamed for my choice of clothes by a DPS Siliguri teacher. I have worn a particular jumpsuit to almost all the exams as I feel relaxed in this attire,” said Sengupta, who is pursuing M.A English from DU.

CBSE conducts the NET exam on behalf of University Grant Commission (UGC) and there are no guidelines listed for the dress code. Only electronic items and watches are banned. Sengupta alleged that other students were allowed to enter wearing watches. “I would have followed the CBSE dress code guidelines, if any, however, the staff shamed me. I had meticulously gone through the rules as on the admit card before appearing for the exam,” she said.

In picture, Tirna Sengupta In picture, Tirna Sengupta

READ | ICAI CA final topper Atul Agarwal wants to crack UPSC Civil Services

Tirna argued with the DPS staff but when she realised that any kind of conversation with them is fruitless, she rushed home and wore salwar kameez. “Nobody outside the exam centre supported us. I felt humiliated and stressed out during this career-defining test,” she said.

When the indianexpress.com contacted the Vice-Principal, DPS, Siliguri, Sukanta Ghosh who was also the centre superintendent for UGC NET, she replied over the mail that she has not given any such instruction to the staff. “The incident was not brought to my notice during or after the exam. I only came to know about this when she posted the matter on her Facebook page and it was shared by a colleague. We inquired about this and the invigilators declined of any such incident happened inside the school premises,” said Ghosh.

Sengupta, however, does not demand any apology from the school but what she is looking for is to raise a debate over such body shaming issues. “Siliguri is a small town and people here are not exposed to such debates. I don’t want anyone else to face such regressive rules and therefore want to initiate a conversation on such moral policing,” she said.

The indianexpress.com has approached CBSE as well and their response is awaited.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App