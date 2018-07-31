UGC NET 2018: Results expected this week, check at cbsenet.nic.in

UGC NET 2018: Once released the candidates can check the results through the official website, cbsenet.nic.in UGC NET 2018: Once released the candidates can check the results through the official website, cbsenet.nic.in

UGC NET 2018: The result of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is expected to be out this week. “The result of UGC NET is likely to be declared on Friday, July 3. Once released the candidates can check the results through the official website, cbsenet.nic.in,” said an official from the examination department, CBSE.

Earlier, the UGC NET answer keys were released on July 24, and candidates were given time till July 27 to challenge answer keys. In case the candidates want to submit documents in support of the challenge of answer key, they need to mail it on net@cbse.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on July 8 (Sunday) and re-exam on July 22. Those who will clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. This year for the first time, instead of 3 papers, there were only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Steps to check

Step 1 – Go to the official website of the UGC NET exam (cbsenet.nic.in)

Step 2 – On the homepage, log in with your ID

Step 3 – Enter your application number and password in the fields provided

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 11,48,235 candidates had registered for the exam this year. From next time onwards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET. As per the UGC policy, the 6 per cent of the candidates appeared in both the papers who obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified. They will then be issued certificates by UGC.

