CBSE UGC NET 2018: Answer keys and recorded responses released at cbsenet.nic.in

CBSE UGC NET 2018: The answer keys of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website — cbsenet.nic.in. The exam was conducted on July 8 (Sunday) and re-exam on July 22. Those who will clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. This year for the first time, instead of 3 papers, there were only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

The candidates can challenge the record responses, answer keys through the official website. They need to submit an amount of Rs 1000 to be accepted through credit or debit card only.

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Steps to check

Step 1 – Go to the official website of the UGC NET exam (cbsenet.nic.in)

Step 2 – On the homepage, log in with your ID

Step 3 – Enter your application number and password in the fields provided

Step 4 – Take print out of images of OMR sheets, recorded responses, answer keys and challenges submitted by them for future reference.

A total of 11,48,235 candidates had registered for the exam this year. From next time onwards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET. As per the UGC policy, the 6 per cent of the candidates appeared in both the papers who obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified. They will then be issued certificates by UGC.

