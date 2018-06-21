UGC NET 2018: Admit card released, download at cbsenet.nic.in

UGC NET 2018: CBSE has changed the age criteria this year UGC NET 2018: CBSE has changed the age criteria this year

UGC NET 2018: The admit cards for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) has been released today by the CBSE. All those aspirants who have applied for the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website – cbsenet.nic.in. The exam will be held on July 8. The candidates who will clear the UGC NET 2018 will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or will be considered for the post of assistant professor. From this year, the upper age limit has been raised by two years, which means, existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years.

UGC NET admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UGC as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link flashing towards the middle of the page “Login for Admit Card and Image Correction – NET July 2018”

Step 3: Login to the site using your application number and password.

Step 4: Download your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

UGC NET 2018: Paper pattern

From this year, instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2 – paper 1 and paper 2.

— Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.

— Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate.

