CBSE to use advanced data analytics to ensure fair conduct of exams

To smoothly conduct the exams administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the board has decided to further improve the exam conduct by using advanced data analytics to detect cases/centres. This will be used to strengthen the reliability of National Achievement Survey (NAS), Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) and Board examinations conducted by CBSE.

The board will use advanced data analytics to detect, respond and therefore, in the long run, prevent any irregularities in academic testing across all major CBSE administered exams in the country, informed the board.

On the basis of such analysis, CBSE aims to identify examination centres where the data indicates the existence of malpractices during the conduct of examinations. Post this, appropriate measures can be taken by CBSE to strengthen the reliability of the examinations and to deter any such malpractices in the future.

A pilot analysis of this solution was carried out on January 2021 CTET examination data in collaboration with Central Square Foundation (CSF) and Playpower Labs to develop algorithms to identify suspicious data patterns at the centre and the individual test-taker level. Based on the analysis results and the algorithms developed, CBSE has decided that such analysis will be extended to other administered examinations.