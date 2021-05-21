CBSE to train 5 million youth to combat COVID-19 in #Youngwarrior campaign

Participants will be eligible for a UNICEF certificate on completion of tasks.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today initiated a pan Indian movement to collectively engage five million young people to combat the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The movement is named “Young Warrior” and is aimed to impact 50 million people across the country. The board aims to help the youth to assume a leadership role during a global pandemic, and instill a sense of strong leadership skills, empathy as well as social consciousness amongst the youth.

As per the official statement by the CBSE, “Central Board of Secondary Education, together with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, YuWaah-UNICEF and a multi-stakeholder consortium of over 950 partners, are activating the #YoungWarrior movement. #YoungWarrior is a nationwide movement to engage 5 million young people to lead action against COVID-19 and impact 50 Million people.”

Any student and/or teacher between the ages 10 and 30 years can join this movement, and safeguard themselves, their families, their communities, and the country.

How to join the movement:

To join the movement, interested ones can follow the below steps:

Step 1: On WhatsApp: Type YWA and send it to +91 96504 14141

OR

Give a missed call to 080-66019225

Step 2: Once joined, they can motivate 10 or more young people (10-30 yrs) to join the movement.

Step 3. Pledge to take action against COVID-19 by posting message with the phrase ‘I am a #youngwarrior’ on social media, tagging 5 friends.

This engagement will comprise a series of easy and real-life tasks with the #YoungWarrior earning a certificate for their actions. These actions include promoting access to verified health and essential services, vaccine registration, COVID appropriate behaviours, myth busting etc. These tasks will be hosted in 10 regional languages to protect themselves, their families and their neighbourhood against COVID-19.

Participants will be eligible for a UNICEF certificate on completion of tasks.