CBSE to start free counselling for class 10, 12 students, parents from tomorrow

CBSE to start helpline before exams, to be continued till post result. (Representational image) CBSE to start helpline before exams, to be continued till post result. (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the pre-exam psychological counselling for class 10 and 12 students as well as their parents from February 1. This is the 23rd consecutive year that CBSE will be holding a pre-board counselling. These counselling are free of coast and include call, live tele-counselling, audio visial content, question-answer columns among other forums.

The counselling will be available to students after exams as well. Those who wish to contact with the counselcoun can do so via toll free number, 1800 11 8004. The facility, as per the official CBSE curriculum will be available till March 30, 2020.

Read| This exam is not the only incident to decide your destiny: Principal’s letter on Board exams

As per the board, 95 principals and trained counsellors from within CBSE-affiliated schools located in and outside India are also providing free of cost services voluntarily. Apart from India, principals from Japan, USA, Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Nepal, Singapore, Sultanate of Oman, and UAE will also be available.

In addition to this, audio visual content titled ‘Knowing Children Better’ is also available for parents at the official website, cbse.nic.in.

“CBSE will also utilise YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms for promoting healthy practices, sharing important messages and connecting with students. Tips and FAQs will also be shared on these platforms for the benefit of the students,” the board said in the official curriculum.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd