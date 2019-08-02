CBSE to schools: Close class 9, 11 admissions by August 15 or pay fine

Toggle Menu
CBSE class 9, 11 admissions 2019: Schools have to provide a list of admissions to regional offices, which will scrutinise the documents and send back the admission form in case of any discrepancy.

CBSE changes rules for admission to class 9 and 11 (Representational image)

CBSE admissions 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to finish admissions for class 9 and class 11 by August 15 and submit this for processing without any charge. If the process takes place between August 16 to September, they will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 1,000 per student to regional offices along with a processing fee.

The CBSE, under its new criteria for admissions to classes 9 and 11, has asked the schools to be more prudent regarding admissions. Schools will now have to send the list of admissions, at one go, to CBSE offices and hence, close the entire process under a deadline.

The new rules, which have been criticised by the school principals and parents alike, also ask students who are shifting schools in class 9 and 11 to provide the relevant proof. For instance, if a student is shifting from a school in pursuit of better education, they will have to provide the result of past five years of the previous school as well as the one the student is aspiring for.

Schools have to provide a list of admissions to regional offices, which will scrutinise the documents and send back the admission form in case of any discrepancy. The schools will then be given a period of seven days to fulfill any deficiency. The last date for approvals is December 15, as per the latest circular.

