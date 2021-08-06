CBSE to release policy to address disputes regarding computation of Class 10, 12 marks 

As per the CBSE, all representations regarding disputes on results will only be accepted if they are made as per the proposed policy. File.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently released the board results of classes 10 and 12. The board has been receiving multiple requests regarding the tabulation of board exam marks.

In an official circular, the CBSE said, “The board is preparing the policy for submitting representations. The policy will be uploaded on the Board’s website by the evening of August 6, 2021.” As per the CBSE, all representations regarding disputes on results will only be accepted if they are made as per the proposed policy.

“The schools who are contacting CBSE in any form, are requested to make the representations, once the policy is uploaded on the website, by complying the direction given therein. Any representation sent before this notification will have to be submitted again as per the policy notified within the given timeline,” the circular read.

The central board said that the policy will be released for submitting representations regarding disputes in the computation of Class 10, Class 12 results.

In CBSE class 12, a total of 13,69,745 regular candidates were registered this year. The number of candidates who appeared in class 12 evaluations is 13,04,561. A total of 12,96,318 candidates have been declared pass, taking the pass percentage to 99.37 per cent.

In 2020, the overall pass percentage of CBSE class 10 students recorded was 91.46 per cent while this year, the overall pass percentage across the country reached 99.04 per cent, nearly an eight per cent increase.