CBSE to release Class 10, 12 exam dates for students of affected northeast Delhi soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the dates for class 10, 12 board examinations in the affected areas of northeast Delhi soon. The board in its notification released on Thursday informed, “To reduce the stress of students, board will conduct fresh exams for these students. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly.”

Due to the ongoing riots in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed the examinations in the violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi on February 26 and 27, 2020 respectively. The class 10 students had their English communicative, language and literature paper on Wednesday while class 12 students were to appear for English examination today.

As of now, there is no comment on the next exam date even as the High Court had asked CBSE to give the schedule for following 10-15 days keeping the current situation in mind. As per the schedule, the exam is on February 29 for Hindi class 10 and physics for class 12 on March 2.

Meanwhile, schools in northeast Delhi continued to be closed for the third consecutive day on Thursday as the death toll in the violence rose to 35.

