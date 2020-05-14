CBSE to provide another chance to failed Class 9, 11 students

The schools can conduct the examinations online/ offline and can decide promotion on the basis of this test. Representational image/ file The schools can conduct the examinations online/ offline and can decide promotion on the basis of this test. Representational image/ file

Taking note of the unprecedented situation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to provide another chance to all failed students of class 9 and 11. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, through his tweet today, suggested that schools conduct online/ offline tests for class 9 and 11. The minister also asked schools to provide adequate time to students for preparations of re-tests.

I have also asked schools to provide adequate time to the students for the preparations of re-tests.#IndiaFightsCoronaVirus — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 14, 2020

The board’s circular strictly asked schools to re-conduct school-based tests for failed students. “Opportunity will be extended to students irrespective of whether their examinations have been completed and the results have been released or their exams have not been completed. This facility is to be extended irrespective of number of subjects and attempts,” the board’s release mentioned.

The schools can conduct the examinations online/ offline and can decide promotions on the basis of this test. “This one-time opportunity is being extended only in current year in view of the unprecedented conditions of Covid-19. This benefit is a one time measure and will not be extended in future,” the board’s release mentioned.

In view of the unprecedented circumstances of Covid-19, I have advised all CBSE schools to provide an opportunity to all students, who have failed in 9th and 11th to take online/offline tests. #IndiaFightsCoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/3wRCdtbRuV — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the board will conduct the remaining papers for Class 12 from July 1 to 15. The schedule will be available soon at the board’s website- cbse.nic.in.

