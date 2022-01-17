CBSE to organise Science Challenge for students of Classes 8 to 10 

CBSE Science Challenge 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a Science challenge for the students of classes 8 to 10. The board is conducting this challenge “as an initiative to generate curiosity, enquiry and higher order thinking amongst the learners” in an age where science and technology are vital factors to understand the world.

The ‘CBSE Science Challenge’ will be available on the DIKSHA platform from January 17 to February 28, 2022. The challenge will be available in both Hindi and English and can be taken up by students across boards, with no participation fee.

CBSE- affiliated schools are required to register their students at cbse.gov.in. Once registered they will receive registration IDs that students will have to use, to be able to access the challenge on the platform. Students of schools not affiliated with CBSE can access the challenge on the platform directly.

All students who complete the challenge/ course will be provided a participation certificate. Schools can then nominate five children from each class who have secured a participation certificate in the Science Challenge directly to the second stage or national qualifiers of the Raman Young Science Innovator Awards.

Students who apply for the challenge are recommended to download the latest version of the DIKSHA application or access the DIKSHA website to receive certificates. Schools hold the responsibility to make sure that students have the correct spelling of their name entered on the website or app.