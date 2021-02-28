CBSE to digitally train schools on restructured affiliation system

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is organising webinars and online training sessions for schools under newly restructured affiliation system. According to CBSE, the webinar is being conducted to familiarise schools with the new process and to resolve queries. The online registration process for the webinar will be opened from March 1 to 8 at cbse.gov.in. The webinar will begin from March 9.

The CBSE, in a release mentioned, the online affiliation training session for approval of middle class syllabus, secondary level and senior secondary level will be held from March 9 to 10, upgradation of affiliation to secondary and senior secondary level on March 12, and extension of affiliation of applications on March 13. The webinars will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and 2 to 4 pm.

The application for affiliation will be accepted tentatively from March 16.

The affiliation system has been restructured as per various recommendations for systemic reforms laid down in the new National Education Policy (NEP). As per the revised timeline, every year the application window for fresh affiliation and upgradation of affiliation will open three times -March 1 to 31, June 1 to 30 and September 1 to 30, CBSE in its notification mentioned.