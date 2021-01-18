CBSE to offer two-level English exams, 10% more competency-based questions every year

CBSE will also introduce improvement examination from the year 2021, the Ministry of Education said in an official notice. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/Representational)

From the academic year 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will offer two-level examinations for English and Sanskrit languages. Currently, the mathematics exam is conducted in two-level — standard and basic for class 10. These suggestions are part of the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) suggested under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The NEP also suggests making the board exams to be low-stake. Following the suggestion, CBSE had last year introduced MCQs or application-based questions. This year, the board has decided to increase the number of such questions. The Ministry of Education, in an official notice, informed that the number of competency-based questions for classes 10 and 12 board exams will increase by 10 per cent every year in a phased manner.

CBSE will also introduce improvement examination from the year 2021, the Ministry of Education said in an official notice.

“The major portions of NEP will be covered under the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and centrally sponsored schemes. The groundwork for NCF is initiated and it is likely to be developed in the next academic session, that is 2021-22,” the official statement read.

Further, in-principle approval has been given for setting up the National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission. A Committee has been formed for preparing a framework on FL&N, the codification of learning outcomes etc.

Third in its series after NEP 1968, NEP 1986 and modified NEP 1992, the NEP 2020 covers a wider spectrum of school education — from pre-primary to senior secondary. The recommendations given have varied timelines as the policy is made for the next 20 years. Therefore, the implementation of NEP is being carried out in a phased manner.

DoSEL has prepared a draft implementation plan with task lists linking each recommendation with tasks, responsible agencies to carry out the task, timelines and outputs, claims the ministry. Autonomous bodies of this department and 31 states and UTs provided 7,177 suggestions or feedback are on the task list. These have been analysed by expert groups and important suggestions have been incorporated in the final version of the implementation plan. The document is being finalised and will be released shortly, as per the ministry.