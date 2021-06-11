CBSE launches free training programme for teachers to learn storytelling as pedagogical tool

The free course on storytelling as pedagogy is open for all teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools (Representational Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is offering a free online course for teachers who want to learn storytelling as a pedagogical approach. The course consists of one webinar, course material and assessment by using Google Classroom.

The webinar shall be conducted in different languages and shall be live-streamed on the board’s YouTube channel. The course will be offered free-of-cost and teachers will not have to pay any course fee.

While the webinars will be conducted in multiple languages, the course material will be available only in English. The webinar link and other details will be available on http://cbsestorytellingaspedagogy.blogspot.com from June 14.

Storytelling as a pedagogical tool may be used to explore the regional and cultural diversity of our country, to integrate stories into the curriculum at all levels, to find out new storytelling methods, to create a variety of new stories, and to fuel the power of imagination and creativity.

All the teachers will get a certificate for completing the course. Participants will be able to download certificates of the course competition from August 5 onwards at https://cbseit.in/cbse/training.

The board has shared teachers’ IDs with the schools through the CBSE Centres of Excellence. Teachers, who did not receive the CBSE digital education ID, can contact the concerned Centre of Excellence through their school.