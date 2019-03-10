CBSE to obtain ‘expert advice’ over ‘out of syllabus’ questions in Kannada exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said it was seeking experts’ advice before taking a decision on whether to award grace marks for out of syllabus questions in class 10 examinations. The CBSE’s move came after indianexpress.com reported that several students demanded 15-30 marks grace marks for questions that were allegedly out of syllabus in the Kannada exam.

Talking to indianexpress.com, a CBSE spokesperson said, “If a student or a school authority feels there is an error in any exam they can raise queries within 24 hours. Board is accepting complaints via email or letters to the board. After which an expert panel will consider all grievances.” If a complaint is accepted by the expert panel, a corrective measure is undertaken which might also include ‘grace marks’.

Students, teacher alike took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the issue. This, however, was not the first time. Errors have been reported in Accountancy and English exams as well.

“20 marks out of syllabus in today’s 10th standard @cbseindia29 #Kannada exam. It’s time the questions are standardised and verified. Also, one set of #maths was also much longer compared to others. Such mistakes cause undue stress to children. Please intervene sir @PrakashJavdekar,” tweeted Professor Giridhara R Babu.

In CBSE English exam, in two questions (Q11 and Q12) both worth 6 marks each was asked on the basis of two novels, ‘Invisible Man’ and ‘Silas Marner’ while schools were asked to teach only one of the two novels. This had lead to panic among students.

In class 12 Accountancy exams, many errors were spotted. In set 3, question number 13 erroneously states revaluation account as realisation account. Another error pointed out by teachers and students alike was a missing entry in Hindi translation while the same was there in the English version.

While there were no errors reported in Class 12 Physics exam, several students expressed dissatisfaction. Students and teachers have rated Physics as the toughest paper, which was conducted on March 5, and are raising requests for lenient marking.

Meanwhile, reports of alleged CBSE paper leak videos going viral have also been reported. The board has already filled FIR against certain youtube channels and has written to Delhi Police to take strict actions against the guilty for circulating “fake news” and “creating panic”.