CBSE Class 10th, 12th Exams 2023 datesheet update

CBSE 10th, 12th datesheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not release the datesheet for classes 10 and 12 today, a senior official has confirmed to indianexpress.com. When released, the board will intimate students and all concerned stakeholders through its official website — cbse.nic.in.

Students of class 10 and 12 of the CBSE-affiliated schools are waiting for the board to release the board exam date sheet for 2023. However, contrary to some media reports, the date sheet will not be released this week. “All those reports are fake. We are not releasing it today. There are some things that as a Board we need to take care of and prepare for, and till the time we are completely sure of everything, we will not release the date sheet,” Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj told indianexpress.com.

He also added that the Board has not yet promised whether or not the date sheet will be released this month. “We have not, in the past, released the datesheets in December. We usually release them in January, however I am not saying that it will come out now in January, but just stating that as per the past trends, we have never released the datesheet so early,” he added.

The board had recently released a notice regarding preparation of practical examinations for classes 10 and 12. This batch’s practical exams will begin from January 1, 2023. The notification had stated that the schools must ensure that syllabus for practical examination is completed and necessary arrangements like preparation and stocking of laboratories and identification of internal examiners are done well in time. Class 12 practical exam shall be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also warned students against the fake date sheet circulating on social media platforms.