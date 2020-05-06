CBSE to launch free online teacher training programs

Pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online education (Representational image) Pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online education (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will launch a structured online teacher training programs. These courses will be imparted free of cost and no fee will be charged from teachers. On completion of the course, an e-certificate will be issued to the participant, the CBSE informed in an official notice.

The classes will have several sessions and each session will be one hour long. Taking five sessions will be considered as one day of training. The board informed that around 1,200 online sessions are planned by the Centre of Excellence in May.

These courses said CBSE is aimed at enabling teachers “to teach better and lead improved learning outcomes”. It will also “instill new knowledge and skills as per the demand to keep them at par with what is expected and help teachers revise and refresh the knowledge” make it more practical.

“It is clear that this pandemic has utterly disrupted an education system that many asserts was already losing its relevance. Enhancing professional development digitally is a need in the times of COVID-19, where social distancing and remote interactions is the new normal,” the board said in an official notice.

CBSE had earlier held pilot programmes to train teachers from the third week of April. According to the board, over 500 free-online training sessions were conducted by 15 CBSE–Centre of Excellence. More than 35,000 teachers and principals from various parts of the country and abroad participated in these programmes.

