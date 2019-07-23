CBSE to introduce major changes in Class 12 exam patterns, emphasise on objective questions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce major changes in the paper pattern of class 12 examinations. According to an official, the board will now give more importance to the internal assessment of the students.

“The internal assessment will be of 20 per cent of the total marks, and the science and arts subjects will carry the same weight,” the official mentioned. The paper pattern will also be changed, and the board will put emphasise more on objective questions.

CBSE has taken the initiative to do away with rote learning and develop analytical learning and to increase the reasoning ability of the students. To encourage fair practice, the practical examination for both class 10 and class 12 boards will be conducted at the external centres and not at the respective school.

The board is also planning to introduce changes in the evaluation process. The evaluator will now have to check only 20 answer sheets instead of 25, the official mentioned.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to change the exam pattern for class 10 board exams. After introducing internal marking for English and mathematics papers, two-level mathematics exam options, now the board is likely to decrease the number of objective questions asked in CBSE class 10 board exams. The questions will be replaced by more elaborate answers to ensure creative writing and discourage rote learning.

“The changes will be part of the routine review exercise ahead of exams. Once the changes are finalised, sample papers will also be released so that students get an idea and also get to practice the same before exams,” a senior CBSE official said.

Board experts are considering if they can reduce the number of questions and increase the marks for each question and encourage students to write detailed answers.

“It would not be an overhaul of the entire question paper but minor changes and students have nothing to worry about,” the official added. The board is also mulling methods to diversify the current format of objective questions carrying one mark each.