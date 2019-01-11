CBSE to introduce two level Maths paper for class 10 exams

In a relief to thousands of students afraid of mathematics, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will have two levels of maths exam for class 10 from 2020 onwards. In addition to the existing level, an easier mathematics syllabus will be introduced under level-2. According to an official circular by the CBSE, the current mathematics subject will be called Mathematics-Standard and the easier level will be called Mathematics-Basic.

Students who fail or get a compartment in Mathematics-Standard exam will have the option to appear for compartment exam in any of the two levels. “The syllabus, classroom teaching and internal assessment for both the levels of examination would remain the same; so that the students get an opportunity to study the whole range of topics throughout the year and are able to decide upon the level of Board examination depending upon their aptitude and abilities,” according to the official circular.

Those students who appear for the exam with Basic-level will not be considered for pursuing mathematics at the higher education level.

To pursue maths in higher education, Mathematics-Standard will remain the qualifying exam. The right to choose between the two levels will remain with students and they will have to submit their choice in the list of candidates (LoC) before their exam to the Board.