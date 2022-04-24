CBSE to hold live webinar on modalities to conduct term-2 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold a live webcast on the term-2 exams 2022 modalities. The board will host a live webcast on April 25, 2022, at 11 am and will last one hour.

According to the official notice, the Board has decided to hold a live webcast to explain examination preparations as well as the roles and responsibilities of functionaries. The live webinar will be recorded and made available on the YouTube channel. The official notice will include a link to the same.

Meanwhile, schools will need to set up to view the webcast’s live stream. The live webcast will begin with Dr Vineet Joshi, Chairman of CBSE, delivering the keynote address. The duration of the live webcast will be used to get into examination mode and thus be fully prepared to conduct the examination successfully.

In addition, the webinar will eliminate all future complications, and the board, with the assistance of schools and students, will be able to successfully conduct examinations.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has recently announced to restore the pre-pandemic single-exam format from the next academic year i.e 2022-23, which means the Class 10 and 12 board exams are not likely to be split into two parts, according to sources in the Ministry of Education.