CBSE to have art-integrated curriculum for Classes 1 to 10, projects on ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’

Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will offer an art-integrated curriculum for students of classes 1 to 10 from the new academic session. As part of this, at least one project will be dedicated to ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ (united India, supreme India) programme, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokrhiyal Nishank informed.

Different forms of art, including dance, visual arts, music, craft, etc, will be incorporated for students to understand different concepts. The CBSE in an official circular stated, “Not only for creating joyful classrooms but also for imbibing the Indian ethos through the integration of Indian art and culture in the teaching and learning process at every level. This art-integrated approach will strengthen the linkages between education and culture. ”

In at least one project work, it will be mandatory to integrate an art form of the state or UT given to the student, as defined under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Programme, for classes 1 to 10. Each project would be done by a group of 4-5 students.

For classes 1 to 8, the project work can include more than one subject and this can be considered for internal assessment in the subjects concerned. For classes 9 and 10, students will take up the art integrated project work as subject enrichment activity in all the subjects for internal assessment, as per the official circular.

Subject teachers along with arts teachers will plan the project at the beginning of the academic session and students will be given proper guidance to undertake various projects. The focus, as per CBSE, will be on research of new topics that have not been introduced in the classroom.

