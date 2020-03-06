CBSE to extend AI curriculum for 22,000 schools, over 1 lakh students

Curriculum in AI for class 8 students onward (Express photo by Aman Deshmukh / Representational image) Curriculum in AI for class 8 students onward (Express photo by Aman Deshmukh / Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had partnered with Intel to prepare a curriculum on Artificial Intelligence (AI). After a pilot run, the curriculum is now set to be implemented in over 22,000 CBSE-affiliated schools. This move, claims Intel, is expected to impact over one lakh students.

Under the initiative, Intel has set-up a focused AI Skills Lab and trained facilitators in CBSE-affiliated schools across India. Stating that there is a skill gap in the demand for AI workforce and trained professionals, Intel has rolled out a comprehensive programme called ‘Intel AI For Youth’.

The collaboration will also enable AI-readiness across North and North-Eastern states with a special focus on ‘Aspirational Districts’. Intel has collaborated with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan to set up India’s first AI Skills Lab at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, New Delhi in accordance with the AI curriculum specified by CBSE. The school will be using the lab for all students studying in class 8 to 12.

Intel and CBSE, claims the company, in consultation with academic experts, have also formularised an orientation manual along with a list of frequently-asked-questions to support school leaders in integrating AI as a subject in their schools.

