CBSE to continue relaxations for ward of martyred, those fighting ‘left wing extremists’

CBSE board exams to begin from February 15 (Representational Image)

CBSE Board 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to extend the relaxations offered to the wards of those martyred in fighting terrorism and ‘left-wing extremist,’ the board said in its latest notice. These relaxations were first introduced last year after the Pulwama attack.

Students will get the chance to change their city and centre allotted for the board exam. Further, those who have missed the practical exams will get a second chance by April 2, 2010. Students who match the criteria will also be allowed to “appear in examination in any offered subject later”.

To avail these facilities, schools will have to send their request to the concerned regional officer by January 31, as per the notice. Meanwhile, the facility to upload marks obtained in practical or internal assessments is on. Schools were asked to upload marks – from January 17 and the facility will remain open till February 7, 2020.

The special relaxations announced by the CBSE will be available for children of those working with Indian armed and para-military forces. The board will now continue to provide these relaxations, as per the recent notice.

The CBSE exams will begin from February 15 while the practical tests have already been conducted. Students will have to pass the practical and theory exams separately and obtain 33 per cent marks in each. CBSE has also introduced an array of changes in exam pattern, assessment as well as subjects.

