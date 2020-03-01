Delhi violence: CBSE to conduct re-test for students who fail to appear in exams till March 7

CBSE to conduct examination as scheduled from March 2 onwards in northeast Delhi. Representational Image/ file CBSE to conduct examination as scheduled from March 2 onwards in northeast Delhi. Representational Image/ file

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said in a statement that it was ready to conduct a re-test for candidates who could not appear for the board exams in view of the violence in northeast Delhi that erupted last week. School principals and the Directorate of Education, Delhi, have been requested to provide a list of candidates who could not appear in the examinations.

In view of the tense situation prevailing in northeast Delhi areas of Jafrabad, Seelampur, Babarpur and Mudtafabad, exams were postponed by the CBSE till February 29. The exams will be now conducted as per schedule from Monday.

“Considering the difficult situation that continues with some of the candidates, CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates who would not be able to appear for the examinations up to 07.3.2020. The school Principals have been requested to provide the list of such students to the Board who are not able to appear in the exams to be conducted up to March 7, 2020. The Directorate of Education, Delhi has also been requested by CBSE to provide a list of such candidates who would not be able to appear in the examinations up to the said date,” read the CBSE circular.

The board had also asked for adequate police protection to conduct the examination smoothly. “As per our ongoing consultations with Delhi Police, the Board exams can be held smoothly and safely now for those students who are in a position to appear for the board examinations. CBSE has also written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi requesting to make adequate security arrangements in and around Examination centres located in the North East Delhi for the safety of the students and getting full support,” read the official notification.

Meanwhile, schools will remain closed in North-East Delhi till March 7 in view of the violence, announced a circular from the Department of Education Saturday. The annual exams have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas, the circular added.

