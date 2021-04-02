scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 02, 2021
Latest news

CBSE to conduct practical exams for Covid-19 affected students

The practical exams for board students will commence from March 1, and will conclude by June 11. The CBSE board exams will be held from May 4 to June 1.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 2, 2021 12:56:12 pm
CBSE practical exam 2021Check CBSE practical exam datesheet. File

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct practical exams for classes 10 and 12 students who were affected with Covid-19 before June 11. CBSE, in its notification on Thursday, mentioned, “If any candidate is absent in practical because of being Covid-19 positive or any family member – mother, father, brother and sister, etc – is reported Covid-19 positive, schools will conduct practical of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional officer but latest by June 11.”

The practical exams for board students started on March 1 and will conclude by June 11. The CBSE board exams will be held from May 4 to June 1.

Top Education News
Click here for more

Meanwhile, the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 of the new academic session 2021-22 was released. Notably, CBSE has not made any reduction in the syllabus. The new academic session commences from April.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 02: Latest News

Advertisement
x