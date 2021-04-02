CBSE to conduct practical exams for Covid-19 affected students

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct practical exams for classes 10 and 12 students who were affected with Covid-19 before June 11. CBSE, in its notification on Thursday, mentioned, “If any candidate is absent in practical because of being Covid-19 positive or any family member – mother, father, brother and sister, etc – is reported Covid-19 positive, schools will conduct practical of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional officer but latest by June 11.”

The practical exams for board students started on March 1 and will conclude by June 11. The CBSE board exams will be held from May 4 to June 1.

Meanwhile, the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 of the new academic session 2021-22 was released. Notably, CBSE has not made any reduction in the syllabus. The new academic session commences from April.