CBSE to conduct live webinar on social-emotional wellbeing of students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a live webinar on ‘creativity for learning and socio-emotional wellbeing’ as a part of its health and wellness series. The webinar is scheduled to be held on June 10 from 4-5 pm. It will be broadcasted through the board’s Youtube channel at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vo3IntzAD94.

The panelists of the webinar include Manoj Ahuja, chairman of CBSE, Mohan Agashe, film artist and former professor director of Psychiatry, MIMH, Pune, LS Changsan, Joint Secretary (Institutions), Ministry of Education among others. The panel will discuss various issues and mental challenges being faced by students, learning aspects during Covid and how creativity can help in resolving them.

The board is also conducting the annual tele-counselling sessions for class 10 and 12 students since May 24. Students of class 10 and 12 along with their parents can avail the tele-counselling facility at toll-free number 1800 11 8004.

The board had earlier launched a new app ‘Dost for Life’ for the psycho-social wellness of students of classes 9-12 during the pandemic. The board has designed this facility for the ease, convenience and utility of students and parents within a safe home environment. The ‘Dost for Life’ app simultaneously caters to students and parents from CBSE-affiliated schools in different geographies across the world.

The live counselling sessions will be conducted free of cost, thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by trained counsellors/principals. This year, there are 83 volunteers out of which 66 are in India and 17 located in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal, Oman, Kuwait, Japan and the US.