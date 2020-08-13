CBSE to conduct optional, Class 10 and 12 compartment exams in September

Apply at cbse.nic.in till August 20. Representational image/ file

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the compartment, optional exam in September for those who could not clear their class 10 or 12 board exams in their first try, and students who could not appear in the paper cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, and had applied for Improvement of Performance.

“Candidates of Class XII who had applied for Improvement of Performance as regular candidates in the subjects for which examination was scheduled from 1st July 2020 to 15th July 2020 and their result has been declared as ‘NC’ in the subject concerned,” the official notification mentioned. The board will announce the date sheet soon.

The application process for the compartment exam has started and the candidates can apply till August 20 with a fee of Rs 300 per subject. The online window to apply for the compartment exam is open at cbse.nic.in. “Schools shall have to submit LOC for Compartment Examination in respect of regular students, both for Class XII and Class X through e-Pariksha, cbse.nic.in. Only those candidates whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for the examinations proposed to be conducted in September 2020,” read the CBSE notification.

Compartment exams are usually held for students who have failed in one or two subjects. Several boards including Bihar and Telangana state board have cancelled the compartmental exams due to the pandemic. A candidate need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to clear the exam.

