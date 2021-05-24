CBSE to begin tele-counselling for Class 10 and12 students from May 24 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the annual tele-counselling sessions for class 10 and 12 students from May 24 onwards. Students of class 10 and 12 along with their parents can avail the tele-counselling facility at toll-free number 1800 11 8004.

The board had earlier launched a new app ‘Dost for Life’ for the psycho-social wellness of students of classes 9-12 during the pandemic. The board has designed this facility for the ease, convenience and utility of students and parents within the safe home environment.

In addition to the 83 experts available on CBSE ‘Dost For Life’ app, there are 24 principals, counsellors from CBSE-affiliated schools across the country and experts who will remain available from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday to Friday on this toll-free number.

The ‘Dost for Life’ app will simultaneously cater to students and parents from CBSE-affiliated schools in different geographies across the world. The live counselling sessions will be conducted free of cost, thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by trained counsellors/principals. This year, there are 83 volunteers out of which 66 are in India and 17 located in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal, Oman, Kuwait, Japan and the USA.