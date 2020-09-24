CBSE to announce class 12 compartment result by October 10. Representational image/ file

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2020 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the Supreme Court today that the results of class 12 compartment exam will be announced by October 10, as reported by news agency ANI. The top court earlier advised the board and UGC to work in tandem to ensure that the careers of two lakh students giving the compartment exams — from September 22 to 29 — are not jeopardised.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) also informed the court that the admission process in colleges will be closed by October 31. UGC’s reply came following a plea seeking extension of admission deadlines due to the delayed compartment exams.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Vivek Tankha said that UGC need to give us (students appearing in compartment exams) a chance to take admissions in universities, he said. Tankha argued that CBSE has to declare results early and UGC has to give “us a chance of taking admission in colleges otherwise our one year will be lost.”

On September 10, the top court said that the CBSE would not be able to help much the students taking compartment exams for class 12 this month as it would be the colleges and universities which will take their admissions for higher studies.

– With PTI inputs

