CBSE Term II Board exams 2022: Check two-months study plan to score high marks

The CBSE Term 1 result 2022 is expected to be out soon. The board will also release the datesheet for class 10, 12 Term II board exams soon which are scheduled to be held from April 26.

CBSE Term II board exams are going to be held on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus. The papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. As the exams are approaching, these few months are the most crucial ones in terms of exam preparation.

– Don’t study for more than two hours at a stretch and never underemphasise the importance of intervals while studying. Regular breaks after every 45-50 minutes are crucial in helping one stay fresh and focused.

– All board exam subjects can be divided into memory dependent subjects, problem solving subjects and interpretation based subjects. For an effective study timetable, one needs to alternate between each category of subjects in long study periods.

– Textbook information can be divided into two parts, core material which includes principles, theorems, diagrams and formulae, and elaborative material which consists of examples and illustrations. Picking out the core material and jotting it down separately as notes will further help in organised studying.

– CBSE board has released the class 10, 12 sample paper for Term 2 exam online. Students can solve these sample question papers to have a better understanding of the exam pattern, marking scheme and the difficulty level of the paper. By solving the sample paper, students will also get to know their weak and strong areas. Based on this, they can then divide the chapters and can prepare accordingly.

– For better clarity of the question paper format and time management, one should go through the question papers of previous years’. This practice will give an idea of how to attempt maximum questions without rushing and making silly mistakes while doing it.

– To have a calm and fresh mind, students need to consume a proper diet and have 6 to 7 hours of sound sleep, which is necessary for effective functioning of the body and brain throughout this crucial phase.