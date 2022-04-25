CBSE term 2 board exams start on Tuesday: Over 7,400 centres, 18 students in a room

With term II board examinations starting on Tuesday amid a spike in daily Covid cases, the CBSE has said it will prepare final results of students based on their scores in any one of the term exams in case they are forced to be absent for the other.

For the 2021-2022 academic session, the CBSE split its rationalised syllabus in half across two terms and decided to conduct board exams at the end of each. The first-term examination was held in November-December 2021, and the term II examination is set to begin Tuesday for both classes X and XII. The scores of both these exams will contribute to final result, which will be released after the end of term II examinations.

In a meeting with heads of schools on the modalities of the Term II examination on Monday, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj said that in the event students were not able to write the term I examination and will write the term II examination, or the other way around, their results will be prepared on the basis of their performance in the term examination they have appeared in.

He also stated that the board is exploring the possibilities of how results can be computed in case a student came down with Covid during a part of their Term I examination.

“If they have been able to appear in three-four exams and then suffered from Covid, or if they suffered from Covid initially and were finally able to appear for their exams, what will be done will be decided by the board at an appropriate time. But we will decide each and everything in favour of students,” he said.

He stated that the board will not be able to prepare results for students who may be absent in both term examinations and that they will have to sit for it in the next academic year as either regular or private candidates.

With the examinations set to start amid a spike in the daily cases, the board has directed that only 18 students be seated in a room. The board is also paying each examination centre Rs 5,000 per day and Rs 5 per student per day “for sanitising the entire school every day, providing sanitisers, keeping soap, etc so that your school can be fool proof as far as Covid is concerned”.

The examinations will be conducted in a total of 7,413 centres — 7,279 in India and 133 abroad —which Bharadwaj has stated is around 1,500 more centres than would be used in pre-pandemic times.